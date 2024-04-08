Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, bruce springsteen, disney, Jeremy Allen White

Bruce Springsteen Biopic On the Way Starring Jeremy Allen White

20th Century Studios and Disney will make a Bruce Springsteen biopic starring Jeremy Allen White about the making of the album Nebraska.

Bruce Springsteen is getting a biopic. A new film about the legendary rocker is on the way from Disney and 20th Century Studios, which will take a look at the singer's attempts to record his 1982 album Nebraska. The film is titled Deliver Me From Nowhere. The Bear's Jeremy Allen White will play the singer. Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart) will write and direct, and the film will use the book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska by Warren Zanes as a roadmap. Springsteen and his longtime manager Jon Landau are also to be involved, guaranteeing that the film can use the singer's music in the film. THR had the news.

Bruce Springsteen's Best Album, Fight Me

"Bruce Springsteen, and Nebraska, in particular, have had a profound impact on me and my work," said Cooper in a statement. "Through themes of despair, disillusionment, and the struggles of everyday Americans, Bruce has formed an unparalleled legacy, painting an unflinching portrait of the human condition. Yet, amidst the darkness, a sense of resilience and a sense of hope shines through, reflecting an indomitable spirit. That's the Bruce I've come to know and love and will honor with this film. Warren Zanes' wonderful telling of this chapter in Bruce's life is ripe for cinematic adaptation. This film has the potential to be a transformative cinematic experience, offering audiences a window into the soul of Bruce Springsteen and the universal truths that bind us all together."

Nebraska was released in 1982 and is one of Bruce Springsteen's most personal albums. It was his sixth studio album and was named number 150 on Rolling Stone's Top 500 Albums of All-Time list. It is a perfect point in time for an actor like White to tackle, with its themes of down on their luck people facing a hardship of some kind and the personal nature of the lyrics Springsteen wrote on the album.

More on this one as we learn it. Production should start this fall.

