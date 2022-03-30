Bruce Willis Retires From Acting Following Aphasia Diagnosis

Well, this is some sad news for our Wednesdays. Bruce Willis is a legend who made the jump from an everyman on the small screen to one of the biggest action stars for the big screen. He has been consistently working ever since, starring in both theatrically released and plenty of direct to VOD films as well in recent years. However, Willis is stepping away from acting. His daughter Rumer Willis posted a really cute picture of her dad on Instagram with a statement revealing that Willis has had health issues and has been recently diagnosed with aphasia. According to John Hopkins Medicine, aphasia is "a language disorder caused by damage in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension. Aphasia leaves a person unable to communicate effectively with others." There are many different causes of aphasia, including stroke, head injury, brain tumor, infection, and dementia. We can only hope that Willis can enjoy his retirement with his family; he worked hard and earned it. Below is the full statement that was shared by the family:

To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

As Bruce always says, "Live it up" and together we plan to do just that.

Love,

Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn