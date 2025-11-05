Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: boris johnson, dominic cummings, Kemi Badenoch, Shabana Mahmood

British Home Secretary Is Even More Of A Marvel Fan Than Kemi Badenoch

The British Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood MP seems to be even more of a Marvel movie fan than Kemi Badenoch.

Article Summary Shabana Mahmood MP shows impressive Marvel movie knowledge, outshining Kemi Badenoch's fandom.

The Home Secretary confidently answered tough Marvel trivia in a recent Labour Party video promo.

Mahmood's Marvel devotion rivals famous geek moments from Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings.

Is being a comic book fan now part of the journey to high office in British politics?

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool ran a story about the British Leader Of The Opposition and leader of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch and her love of Marvel movies. But it pales, it seems, in comparison to that of Shabana Mahmood MP, the current Home Secretary, one of the very top jobs in the British government. An earlier profile of her stated that "Shabana remains a Brummie at heart, living only a few streets away from the house she grew up in. Away from politics, Shabana is a keen if erratic runner and devotee of Marvel movies and American Netflix series." But it was a Labour Party video promo that expanded on this, recently and gave her a chance to shine, when she was asked "Is there anything that people don't know about you?", answered "I can answer any question there is to ask on the Marvel movies" and straight back she got "how many Infinity Stones are there, and can you name them all?"

Normally, politicians are asked about the cost of a pint of milk to catch them out. This was a new one. How did Shabana Mahmood do? "That's very easy. There are six infinity… sorry, can't believe you put that in. Uh, there are six Infinity Stones. There is a space stone which lives in the tesseract, the mind stone which is in Loki's sceptre. The Reality Stone, which is also known as the Aether. The Power Stone, which is in an orb on Xandar. The Time Stone, also known as the eye of Amagato." So close it's the Eye of Agamatto. Spoonerism aside, that's still pretty close, is it not?

Remember, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who talked about reading Tintin in the original French when hospitalised over Covid, as well as boasting about his Hulk-like abilities, with detailed knowledge of the comic book… while the Brexit lot swapped Avengers catchphrases and former Prime Ministerial aide Dominic Cummings throws Thanos analogies around willy-nilly, especially when talking about Kemi Badenoch. And former Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson, is utter geek central. Is hanging around Forbidden Planet now an essential part of a path to high office?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!