Bubba Ho-Tep Coming To 4K Blu-ray From Scream Factory

Bubba Ho-Tep, a film created to be a cult classic and then fulfilled that destiny, is getting a new 4K Blu-ray release from Scream Factory. Coming out on February 7th, the film stars Bruce Campbell and is based on the Bram Stoker Award-nominated short story by author Joe R. Lansdale. The film is all kinds of fun, and for my money may just be Campbell's best work. As per usual with the excellent releases form Scream Factory, the package here will include tons and tons of special features, including three never before seen featurettes. You can see the cover for the release and the full list of features down below.

Bubba Ho-Tep 4K Scream Factory Special Features

4K UHD:

· NEW 4K scan from the original camera negative

· Audio Commentary with writer/director Don Coscarelli and actor Bruce Campbell

· Audio Commentary with author Joe R. Lansdale

· Audio Commentary with "The King."

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

BLU-RAY

· NEW 4K scan from the original camera negative

· Previously unreleased featurette: Bubba Ho-Tep Filming Locations Then and Now

· Previously unreleased featurette: Bubba Ho-Tep Egyptian Theatre Premiere

· Previously unreleased featurette: Bubba Ho-Tep at the Toronto Film Festival

· Audio Commentary with director Don Coscarelli and actor Bruce Campbell

· Audio Commentary with author Joe R. Lansdale

· Audio Commentary with "The King."

· The King Lives – an interview with Bruce Campbell

· All is Well – an interview with Don Coscarelli

· Mummies and Makeup – an interview with makeup effects artist Robert Kurtzman

· The Making of BUBBA HO-TEP

· To Make A Mummy – Makeup and Effects

· Fit for A King – Elvis Costuming

· Rock Like An Egyptian – How celebrated composer Brian Tyler created the stunning score

· Bubba Ho-tep – the music video

· Joe R. Lansdale reads Bubba Ho-Tep

· Deleted scenes with an optional audio commentary with Don Coscarelli and Bruce Campbell

· Footage from the Temple Room Floor

· Archival Bruce Campbell interviews

· Music Video

· Theatrical Trailer

· TV Spot

· Photo Gallery

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0