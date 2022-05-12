Bullet Train Has Been Delayed from July to August 2022

While the rest of the world and the movie industry are convinced that COVID-19 is a thing of the past, that isn't stopping the delays from rolling in yet again. If anything, these little delays of a week are giving us flashbacks to March and April 2020, when we all thought COVID would be gone by the time Memorial Day rolled around. Remember when that happened what feels like half a lifetime ago? Sony might have made a ton of money with Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it appears they are still tweaking things behind the scenes to try and get the most out of their 2022 releases. According to Deadline, Bullet Train has been delayed from July 29th to August 5th.

We got a chance to see the beginning of Bullet Train at CinemaCon last month, and it looks like this one could be a lot of fun. Here are my spoiler-free first impressions of the movie if you're curious. Sony is pitching this one as the "last big movie of the summer," which is interesting. August movies can either clean up at the box office or completely crash and burn. Sony appears to be betting that they will be the 2022 version of Free Guy last year. We'll have to see how that ends up working out for them.

Summary: An original movie event, Bullet Train is a fun, delirious action-thriller from the director of Deadpool 2, David Leitch. Brad Pitt headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic, diverse assassins – all with connected yet conflicting objectives – set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan.

Bullet Train, directed by David Leitch, stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, and Benito A Martínez Ocasio. It will be released on August 5th.