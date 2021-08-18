Candyman: First Clip Is Here, And It Delivers Big Time

Candyman releases in theaters next week, finally, and today the first official clip from the film is here. This new film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo and is directed by Nia DaCosta, with producer Jordan Peele. To say that this film has been one of the most anticipated horror films of the last two years is a huge understatement, and the fact that we are finally so close to seeing it has me giddy. Check out the clip below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Candyman Exclusive Movie Clip – Bathroom Encounter (2021) | Movieclips Coming Soon (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKimqG-FyPQ&t=42s)

I Just Cannot Wait To See Candyman

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In the present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; Watchmen, Us) and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, WandaVision), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony's painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini-Green old-timer (COLMAN DOMINGO; Zola, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) exposes Anthony to the horrific true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, and spurred on by his white art dealer, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh inspiration for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

Candyman, directed by Nia DaCosta and starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo, opens in theaters on August 27th.