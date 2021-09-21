Candyman Tops Various VOD Rental Charts

Times have changed when it comes to cinematic consumption, but despite obstacles, there's hope for the future via Candyman for discovering the balance of horror films being in theaters with a not-so-distant option to rent.

After being one of the titles with a shifted release date (due to the pandemic), Candyman was one of the first major horror titles to be released with an estimated budget of $25 million before marketing expenses. Now, the film has managed to cover its cost and is in the profitable zone, with another exciting projection courtesy of an early release for VOD services.

Just three weeks after a theatrical run (which is where many films typically hit their biggest numbers anyways), Candyman was moved to VOD platforms while still in theaters as well. Per Indiewire, Candyman dominated the VOD sales charts across the board – also noting that there's no unusual, grand decline in its weekend box office performance.

As far as charts go, Candyman was at the top of iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu's overall rentals, with a price tag of $19.99 ahead of Black Widow, F9, The Suicide Squad, and more. Other horror films like The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It or A Quiet Place Part II was available in theaters and immediately dropped as joint ventures for streaming services (HBO for The Conjuring and Paramount+ for A Quiet Place), making them incentives for subscribers.

Even the upcoming Halloween Kills will follow the pattern of the other streaming services, landing on Peacock alongside the film's wide release – making this Candyman strategy something unique. With a lot of positive reception from critics and viewers, Candyman accomplished a notable feat financially speaking, making people still feel obligated to rent the film and check it out for themselves.

As the box office begins to find its footing in the midst of a very difficult situation, at least Candyman presents a new option for horror films and studios who might be reluctant to negotiate a streaming release or strictly cinematic showing.

Would you be open to waiting a few weeks and renting a film? Do you prefer strictly theatrical, or maybe just same-day streaming? Sound off below.

