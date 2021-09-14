Nia DaCosta's Candyman Will Be Available on VOD This Friday

After getting rave reviews and earning the love of horror fans of all ages, Nia DaCosta's Candyman is about to make his appearance via VOD, and we're very ready!

Centering on urban legends, folklore, and terror, the original Candyman in 1992 became a cult-classic horror film that spawned a franchise of three chapters before going dormant for just over two decades. DaCosta's film has become the fourth installment in Candyman. After raking in its largest box-office profit (over $60 million) in the franchise, it's heading to VOD services as soon as this coming Friday. A major win for Candyman fans just in time for our necessary Halloween thrills!

The new adaptation of Candyman is described as,

"For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In the present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright, move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony's painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny."

From the film's synopsis, there's a very clear take on the film being somewhere in the middle as a sequel/reboot to the Candyman property – very similar to the approach taken to Halloween's rewritten continuity. From the positive reception Candyman has received so far, alongside its ability to earn back its budget, this film has been a great way to revisit a franchise we love, so the upcoming VOD option will allow even more fans to partake in the horrors from the comfort of your own home.

Candyman hits VOD services on Friday and is still showing in theaters for those of you looking to see the film on the big screen.