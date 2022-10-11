M3gan Trailer Released, Blumhouse Film Out January 13th

M3gan is a new horror film from the mind of James Wan. This feels like his version of Child's Play, though instead of a plastic doll, she is a highly evolved android that, in this new trailer, looks pretty terrifying. The film stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey, and Stephane Garneau-Monten. Gerard Johnstone directs the film from a script by Akela Cooper story by Cooper and Wan. Check out the bonkers trailer below.

M3gan Synopsis

"She's more than just a toy. She's part of the family. From the most prolific minds in horror—James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring franchises, and Blumhouse, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man—comes a fresh new face in terror. M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to."

"When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences. Produced by Jason Blum and James Wan, M3GAN is directed by award-winning filmmaker Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) from a screenplay by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) based on a story by Akela Cooper and James Wan."

I will be free to admit that there are parts of that trailer that look…not so great. But M3gan herself creeps me the eff out, and that cast is really strong as well. Hey, I will give James Wan the benefit of the doubt. The film opens on January 13th.