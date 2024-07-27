Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world

Captain America: Brave New World – Giancarlo Esposito's Role Revealed

Marvel Studios has revealed that Giancarlo Esposito will be playing Sidewinder, the King of the Serpent Society, in Captain America: Brave New World.

Article Summary Giancarlo Esposito joins Captain America: Brave New World as Sidewinder, leader of the Serpent Society.

Marvel Studios confirmed Sidewinder's character during a big news reveal at Hall H.

Sidewinder was first introduced in Marvel Two-In-One #64 and is closely linked to the Serpent Society.

New footage shown at Hall H finally addresses the Celestial from the Eternals emerging from the ocean.

Marvel is currently in Hall H, breaking all sorts of news about three different movies tonight. One of those films is Captain America: Brave New World. We got the first teaser trailer for the movie not that long ago. Still, we also know that there have been some pretty decent reshoots as well, including reshoots that have added Giancarlo Esposito as an unknown character. However, Marvel has revealed that Esposito will be playing Sidewinder, the King of the Serpent Society.

Sidewinder, aka Seth Voelker, was first revealed in Marvel Two-In-One #64 in March 1980. He was created by Mark Gruenwald, Ralph Macchio, and George Perez. There have been a couple of different versions of Sidewinder throughout the Marvel Universe, but the one thing that he has been consistently linked to for quite a long time is the Serpent Society. They were first introduced in Captain America #310 in July 1985 and were created by Mark Gruenwald and Paul Neary. There have been rumors that the Serpent Society would be making a debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a long time, and considering that they are usually merchandise and business-focused, it would make sense that they are in a movie that Feige is calling more "grounded" like the previous two Captain America films. They have shown some footage in Hall H today, including a clip where they finally, FINALLY, address Celestial coming out of the ocean from Eternals. In other footage shown in house, we got another X-Men adjacent Easter Egg with adamantium being mentioned.

Captain America: Brave New World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

