Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world

Captain America 4: No One Has Guessed Giancarlo Esposito's Role

Captain America: Brave New World star Giancarlo Esposito said over the weekend that no has correctly guessed who he is playing in the upcoming film.

Article Summary Giancarlo Esposito's mystery role in Captain America 4 stirs fan speculation.

First teaser of Captain America: Brave New World showcases new character teases.

Esposito hints at playing a "badass" character but keeps details under wraps.

Fans' theories on Esposito's role, including G.W. Bridge, remain unconfirmed.

Last week, Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer for Captain America: Brave New World. The reshoots for the film started back in May and wrapped at the end of June, which is a decent amount of time but not insane. One thing that people were surprised about was that they were adding an entirely new character in these reshoots. Giancarlo Esposito was added to the cast in an unknown role, and we got to see some teases of him in the footage as well. There have been a lot of guesses about who he might be playing, but Esposito claimed over the weekend at a convention appearance (via ComicBookMovie) that no one has correctly guessed who he is playing yet.

"The character I'm playing is a badass," he started. "That always excites me. For me to develop that character in line with the character's inception is a fascinating art for me. I had an incredible time shooting it. I'm not telling you who I'm playing…people are trying to guess, and no one has guessed correctly yet."

Now, there is a chance that Esposito hasn't seen all of the guesses that are floating around online, but considering how loud people were about it being G.W. Bridge, it seems unlikely that he hasn't heard those reports. George Washington Bridge was first created back in 1999 by

Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza, first appeared in X-Force #1. He's bounced around in a couple of different stories since then, so he's absolutely a contender for who Esposito is playing in Captain America: Brave New World. However, Marvel has taken names of characters from the Marvel universe and grafted them onto something completely different. The movie and comic storylines of Age of Ultron were very different. So we'll have to see how it ends up panning out.

Captain America: Brave New World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!