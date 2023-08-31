Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: captain marvel, featurette, marvel, ms marvel, the marvels

Catch Up On The Journey To The Marvels In A New Featurette + HQ Image

We have a new featurette for The Marvels that spotlights our three leading ladies' journeys and how we got to this team-up. Plus a new image as well.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn't exactly been thriving in 2023, and even those who are fans have to admit that things appear to be going a little off the rails unless your film ended with the words "Vol. 3," and even that one couldn't escape the horrible way that Marvel does its worldbuilding now. However, they still have time to redeem the year with Loki season two and The Marvels in November. The marketing for The Marvels hasn't kicked in to an extreme degree yet, but the film hasn't been delayed yet due to Disney refusing to pay actors and writers livable wages. We can hope that will change before the movie comes out, and we'll be able to see the embodiment of sunshine in human form, also known as Iman Vellani, doing this press tour. We have a new featurette today that shows our three leading ladies' journeys and what has brought us to this team-up. We also have a new high-quality image as well.

The Marvels: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in U.S. theaters on November 10.

