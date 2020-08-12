Dems Target Snyder Cut Votes to Help Defeat Donald Trump in November

Over the past few years, a political movement unlike any the world has ever seen before has swept through the political landscape, advocating for and winning real change throughout our society. Now, that same group has been targeted by the DNC in hopes of using its voting power to defeat Donald Trump in November and retake the Senate. No, we're not talking about Black Lives Matter or even the Bernie Bros. We're talking about Snyderbronies — the hardcore fans of director Zack Snyder. He successfully campaigned to force Warner Bros to agree to release The Snyder Cut, a version of the 2017 film Justice League that restores Zack Snyder's Vision of a grim and gritty DCEU superhero cinematic universe.

To that end, the Democrats have enlisted DC-loving Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, one of the country's most prominent Snyderbronies, to speak at the Democratic National Convention. On Twitter, Garcia discussed the opportunity, saying, "It's been a rough couple of weeks for my family – but I'm honored and grateful to share some remarks at next week's @DemConvention. Thank you to VP @JoeBiden and the @DNC for this opportunity to talk about the future of our country."

As one of the leaders of the Release the Snyder Cut Movement, Garcia rose to fame on a national scale for his love of all things DC. Garcia once even hid a DC Easter egg in his city's newly constructed civic center. Now, Garcia will attempt to persuade his Snyderbrony brothers and sisters to mobilize one more time in hopes of achieving a sweeping Democratic victory in the country's elections later this year.

There's no doubt that Snyderbronies are the most powerful political force in the country right now. What other voting bloc can claim to have successfully achieved all of their goals in so short a time span? The only question is whether they can be convinced to expend the same energy supporting Joe Biden, a candidate about as exciting as a Joss Whedon movie, as they did in supporting Zack Snyder. Nominating Kamala Harris, whose record as a prosecutor mirrors the brutal vision of justice portrayed in Snyder's films, for Vice President is a great way to start.