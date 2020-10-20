Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Trailer Debuts Chadwick Boseman's Final Film

The trailer for Chadwick Boseman's final film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom debuted today and will hit Netflix on December 18th after a limited theatrical run. Viola Davis, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, and Taylor Paige co-star with Michael Potts, Jonny Coyne, Jeremy Shamos, Dusan Brown, and Joshua Harto. The play was adapted for the screen by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and Denzel Washington and Todd Black produced the film. All eyes will, however, be on Chadwick Boseman, however fair or unfair that may be. You can see the trailer below.

Chadwick Boseman Leads A Great Cast

"Chicago, 1927. A recording session. Tensions rise between Ma Rainey (Viola Davis), her ambitious horn player (Boseman), and the white management determined to control the legendary "Mother of the Blues." Based on Pulitzer Prize-winner August Wilson's play. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, directed by George C. Wolfe. Starring Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Glynn Turman, Dusan Brown, and Taylour Paige. Coming to Netflix December 18."

Honestly, this film looks fantastic, and it fills me with joy that the last images we will get on-screen of Chadwick Boseman were not as a superhero. He was so much more than Black Panther, and while he was fantastic in the role, iconic even, I will always remember him more for other films like 42, Get On Up, and Marshall. And because I am a Cleveland Browns fan, Draft Day. Here's hoping that at least for the runtime of this great looking film, we can just all enjoy his performance without having to think about anything else or how we lost this incredible talent way too soon. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom opens in select theaters in November, maybe, and will hit Netflix proper on December 18th.