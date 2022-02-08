Channing Tatum Says Men in Black, 21 Jump Street Script is Hilarious

When it was first discussed that a 21 Jump Street crossover with Men in Black was in development, it almost sounded like it was a piece of clickbait. Sure enough, the news was legitimate, and serious progress was being made to bring the two (very) separate worlds into one shared universe for a comedic spectacle.

Since then, the film has been said to have fallen through, which suggests that it could have been deemed too ambitious to really pursue for Sony Pictures. In a new interview with Collider, 21 Jump Street star Channing Tatum discussed his take on the script, which had nothing but complete praise. In response to Collider's optimism for the film's potential, the actor responded, "You're preaching to the choir, man. I still think it could work; I really do. And if Sony would ever really, like, I think do the hard work and figure out the producer problems that are inherent with that film, I think we can still do it. But right now, I don't know why; they're just not motivated to do it. It's a big overhead on that movie, so."

Before the interview concluded, he doubled down on its absolute perfection and noted that it has the ability to dominate three-part franchises by miles. He later notes that the proposed film is "by and away the best third sequel to any franchise that I've ever read, in my entire life. Oh, funniest script — one of the funniest scripts I've ever read. Bar none, and I would not say that if I did not really believe it because I don't like being wrong, like, specifically about that."

Obviously, for something like this to become a reality, there would have to be a large budget in place, a cast agreement that appeased all parties, and a general interest from audiences — but stranger things have happened, so why not?