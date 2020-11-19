The Chaos Walking Trailer Is Here, Watch It Now

After debuting a poster the other day, the first trailer for Chaos Walking debuted this morning. Starring Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo and directed by Doug Liman, this sci-fi film has an incredible cast and filmmaking pedigree. Yet it has sat on the shelf for almost two years now, for "reshoots". That is probably not a good sign, but this trailer is pretty good. Chaos Walking feels like some weird hybrid of Y: The Last Man and The Fifth Element if that makes sense. See for yourself down below.

Chaos Walking Synopsis & Poster

"In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by "the Noise" – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola's life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet's dark secrets. From the director of The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow and based on the best-selling novel The Knife of Never Letting Go, Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland star with Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo in Chaos Walking."

Chaos Walking, starring Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo and directed by Doug Liman will supposedly hit theaters on January 22nd, 2021. Who knows if that happens at this point, but we have gotten used to waiting for it haven't we?