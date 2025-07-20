Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: charlize theron, film, netflix, the old guard, the old guard 2

Charlize Theron Isn't Sure Where The Old Guard Could Go Next

Charlize Theron admits she's not sure about The Old Guard 3, admitting there are no guarantees, but she's grateful Netflix let the sequel land.

The Old Guard 2 has finally arrived on Netflix, bringing fans back into the immortal world of Andy (Charlize Theron) and her centuries-old warrior team. With returning cast members, new alliances, and high-stakes global action, the sequel leans into the first film's emotional layers while still expanding its evolving mythos. But despite the franchise's passionate fanbase and strong viewership numbers, Theron isn't assuming a third installment is guaranteed. Here's what the actor had to say about the chances of seeing The Old Guard 3.

Charlize Theron Isn't Confident That a Third Installment of The Old Guard is on the Table

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Theron admitted that nothing is ever certain in this industry—even for a hit Netflix franchise. "Never confident, no. One thing I've learned in this business is that there are no guarantees, and it's really gracious of [Netflix] to not have pushed us into another direction. This was always where we wanted to land the film, and it's also very reminiscent of the first one. So we treated this one exactly the same, but I'm being completely honest when I say that we have absolutely no idea what that [third film] would even look like."

That kind of honesty is refreshing, especially in a landscape where sequels often feel more like studio mandates than creative choices. While the second film hints at new conflicts and deeper lore—especially involving Quynh (Van Veronica Ngo)—the story still ends on a relatively conclusive note. Current reactions to the sequel have been positive, with many praising its fight choreography, the chemistry among the ensemble, and its emotional continuity with the first film. However, critical response has been more mixed, with some reviewers calling it a "solid but safe" follow-up. Whether or not Netflix greenlights a third entry may ultimately come down to audience demand over the next few weeks.

For now, Theron is just enjoying the moment. After all, returning to a role as physically and emotionally demanding as Andy is no small feat—and doing it without the promise of a third film only adds to the weight of her performance. If this really is the end, at least it's a strong one.

The Old Guard 2 is out now via Netflix.

