Cheaper By The Dozen Is Great For Families Of All Types {Review}

Cheaper By The Dozen is the type of update that Disney+ should be making more of. Full of laughs and heart, the film updates an old concept for the modern-day that anyone can sit down and enjoy with the entire family. Come for all the laughs; stay for the poignant, timely issues the film tackles in meaningful ways.

Cheaper By The Dozen Sneaks Up On You

Zack Braff and Gabrielle Union star as the couple blending their families together in this version, as Paul and Zoey Baker. They own a restaurant, and while there, he creates a new sauce that a firm invests in and sends them to a new home and a new neighborhood that presents all sorts of new challenges for the clan. As if they don't have enough annoyances, from exes Kate (Erika Christensen) and Dom (Timon Kyle Durrett), Paul pitches a franchise opportunity to his not-so-great nephew Seth (Luke Prael) that threatens to unravel it all.

Some of the things covered in this new version: bullying, athletic frustrations, an absentee parent, racism, classism, and more, and all are handled in realistic and careful ways that are appreciated as someone with young children. It is much easier to introduce and have discussions of the goings-on in the film and the bigger conversations needed after it ends because of how well director Gail Lerner presents the material. One would be hard-pressed to find a better, mainstream released film juggling so many concepts so deftly this year.

It is also easy to fall in love with the family, as each child and the parents feel like, you know, real people. All of the younger actors do a great job, even being asked to cover some heavy ground. Ditto for all of the adults as well. It is hard to remember that this is all based on a true story, and while they do a great job updating the concept for a modern age, they never lose sight of the core elements of what make the story and older versions of the film so timeless. The end credits offering up what happened to some of the family members was enjoyable as well; more films need to do this.

There are some flaws, yes. While all of the children do a wonderful job, not all of them are given a ton of screentime beyond zaniness. It is a bit longer than it should be as well; a little bit more time in the editing bay would have provided a really tight film. All in all, though, the messages are presented with such heart, and depth makes up for all of that. Cheaper By the Dozen sneaks up on you and is one of the better remakes Disney has put out since the launch of Disney+. Give it a shot.

