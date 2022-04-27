CinemaCon 2022: Walt Disney Studios Presentation Liveblog

Last August, the movie theater industry descended on a very, very warm Las Vegas four months later than the usual time that CinemaCon usually happens. A convention hosted by the National Association for Thearter Owners, this con allows for studios to show off what movies they are going to be bringing to the big screen this year and the trade show shows off all of the new forms of seats to candy to everything else for the theater owners of the world. Last year, there was a lot of talk about the fact that theaters needed to confront the streaming problem a lot sooner than anyone thought they were going to have to. Less than a year later, it looks like things have been turning around, even if they aren't back to where they were. We here at Bleeding Cool like to liveblog the presentations, and today, we are liveblogging the Walt Disney Studios presentation.

Clocking in at just under two hours, it's very unclear what we can expect from a CinemaCon Disney presentation. Last year they skipped the event entirely and just screened Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. There is a very good chance that they aren't going to do anything like that today, but there are many things that need to be gone over. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will probably get some extended look because it is all over the show floor and maybe something else about the other Marvel movies for the year. The Bob's Burger Movie and Lightyear are also big contenders for something to turn up. However, there is something that could come way out of left field. Last night, during the Warner Bros. presentation, there was an IMAX presentation, and Avatar 2 was cited as one of the nine movies that and filmed in IMAX coming out in 2022. We've been given 3D glasses for this Disney presentation, which likely means they will be showing Avatar 2 footage. Join me for another liveblog as we look to see what Disney is going to show us during this presentation.