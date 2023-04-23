Marvel Studios Shows Off Guardians, The Marvels At CinemaCon Marvel Studios will be part of the Disney presentation and will be of the most anticipated presentations at CinemaCon 2023, but first, posters!

Marvel Studios always has one of the biggest and most anticipated parts of CinemaCon every year now, and this year is no different. We are only two weeks away from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, and there are a bunch of posters and a huge standee on display right now that you may have in your local theater right now. Also on display is the first poster for The Marvels, which was revealed with the trailer a few days ago. Considering that is all we are getting in theaters for the rest of 2023 from them, I wonder if they will break some news along with the footage they will inevitably show…

What Surprises Await From Marvel Studios At CinemaCon?

Marvel Studios always has something up its sleeve, so it would not shock me to see them announce some director or casting choice for one of the upcoming films. What will it be? We will bring it to you as it happens this week.