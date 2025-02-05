Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: smurfs

The First Trailer For The New Smurfs Film Drops Tomorrow

The first trailer for the new Smurfs film, which will be released on July 18th and features Rihanna voicing Smurfette, will be released tomorrow.

Article Summary Trailer for new Smurfs film, featuring Rihanna as Smurfette, drops tomorrow.

The movie originally had several release dates, now set for July 18, 2025.

This new Smurfs film has shifted from Sony to Paramount Pictures.

Directed by Chris Miller, it's one of many major July 2025 blockbuster releases.

It seems like people are starting to come to terms with just how stacked this July is, and we're about to throw another log on that already impressive fire. Among massive live-action blockbusters like Jurassic World Rebirth, Superman, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we have another Smurfs film, this time featuring Rihanna as the voice of Smurfette. The Smurfs are not strangers to the big screen, though they are new at Paramount Pictures. Sony released two hybrid live-action and animated films in 2011 and 2013, and a fully animated movie was released in 2017, but nothing seemed to catch on. The 2011 film did numbers at the box office, pulling in over $550 million on a budget of $110, while the sequel didn't do as well, pulling in just under $350 million on a budget of $105 million. Both films were critically mauled, sitting at 21% and 14%, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences seemed very taken with them.

The new Smurfs film has been in development since 2022, when Paramount gained the rights to the characters. During last year's CinemaCon presentation, we learned all about the voice cast, including the casting of Rihanna. Her singing voice is already angelic, but her speaking voice is damn near like ASMR, so bring it on. The release date bounced around a little. It was initially set to be released in December 2024 before moving to February 2025 and finally landing on July 18, 2025. Paramount Pictures released a short video today teasing that the trailer will drop tomorrow.

Smurfs, directed by Chris Miller, stars Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman. It is based on the characters and works of Peyo with a script written by Pam Brady and produced by Jay Brown, Ty Ty Smith, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Ryan Harris, p.g.a. Smurfs will be released in theaters on July 18, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!