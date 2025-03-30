Posted in: Anime, Cinemacon, Movies | Tagged: CinemaCon 2025, demon slayer, Vampire Hunter D

Demon Slayer, Vampire Hunter D Posters On Floor At CinemaCon 2025

Posters for the new Demon Slayer film and the 40th anniversary of Vampire Hunter D film are on display at CinemaCon this week.

Article Summary Demon Slayer Infinity Castle poster debuts at CinemaCon 2025.

Vampire Hunter D celebrates its 40th anniversary with exclusive screenings and a unique poster display.

Special event films drive eight-figure box office openings while redefining theatrical anime excitement.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Vampire Hunter D displayed posters on the floor of CinemaCon 2025. Vampire Hunter D is celebrating its 40th anniversary with special screenings in theaters on April 9, 10, and 13. The anime classic plays for three nights only. On September 12, Demon Slayer presents its latest film for theaters, Infinity Castle. These special event films have been big boons to theaters, as Demon Slayer has even opened up on top of the box office, reaching eight-figure openings. This film is based on the arc of the manga series that took place from 2016 to 2020. You can see the posters below.

Demon Slayer & Vampire Hunter D Thrill Fans And Theater Owners Alike

Demon Slayer and Vampire Hunter D will not be the only anime invading theaters this year. Will more be announced this week at CinemaCon? Only time will tell, but we are on the ground in Las vegas to bering you full reports of all the panels, presentations, footage, trailers, and more all revealed at the show.

