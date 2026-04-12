Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Cinemacon, Movies | Tagged: the devil wears prada 2

CinemaCon 2026: The Devil Wears Prada 2 And Its Giant Show Standees

Standees? At CinemaCon? Groundbreaking. Two standees for The Devil Wears Prada 2 featuring the iconic red devil stiletto are out on the CinemaCon show floor.

Article Summary Large standees for The Devil Wears Prada 2 unveiled on the CinemaCon 2026 show floor

Disney highlights the film's iconic red devil stiletto with both 2D and giant 3D shoe displays

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will likely be featured at Disney's CinemaCon presentation closing the event

The highly anticipated sequel releases exclusively in theaters on May 1, 2026

Standees? At CinemaCon? Groundbreaking. I will not apologize for that joke. It would be terrible if I didn't make it. Anyway, Disney is bringing the shoes to CinemaCon for The Devil Wears Prada 2. The red stiletto with the devil's pitchfork as the heel remains as awesome now as it was back in 2006, when the original film was released. We have two big standees on the CinemaCon floor for this legacy sequel. One of them is just a normal, two-dimensional standee, but the other is a massive 3D shoe hanging out on the floor. We'll probably see more about The Devil Wears Prada 2 during the Disney presentation, which will close out the convention on Thursday.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A sequel? For spring? Groundbreaking. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return in The Devil Wears Prada 2, in theaters May 1, 2026.

Almost twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.

The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as "Lily" and "Irv" from the first film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and McKenna. The film debuts exclusively in theaters May 1, 2026.

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