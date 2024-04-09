Posted in: Joker, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Joaquin Phoenix, joker 2, Joker: Folie à Deux, lady gaga, todd phillips

Joker: Folie à Deux Full Trailer Released By Warner Bros

The first trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux is here. The sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga releases in theaters on October 4th.

Article Summary Warner Bros debuts Joker: Folie à Deux trailer at CinemaCon.

Joaquin Phoenix returns with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

The sequel is a musical with over 15 jukebox covers.

The Joker sequel is set to hit theaters on October 4th.

Joker: Folie à Deux is here. Warner Bros is doing their big presentation at CinemaCon right now, and a part of that is revealing the trailer for the much-anticipated sequel. Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as the Joker, for which he won a Best Actor Academy Award. Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn, with Zazie Beetz also back from the first film. Steve Coogan, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener also star. The film is directed by Todd Phillips, who co-wrote the film with Scott Silver. It is a musical and will feature 15+ jukebox covers. Below is the first poster from the film, revealed the other day.

Joker: Folie à Deux Is The Most Anticipated Film Of The Fall

Joker was supposed to be a standalone film, but the success of it meant that would never be the case. That original film is the highest-grossing R-rated film ever, having made over $1 billion worldwide. It was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, taking home the statues for Best Actor for Phoenix, and Best Score for composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, who became the first woman to win the award since 1998. The film was praised by both fans and critics, though at the same time was criticized for its portrayal of mental illness, especially.

What will happen with the sequel? Who knows, but after a trailer like that, people will be buzzing for sure. WB has ruled the first three months of the year at the box office, and now they are looking to dominate the fall as well. There is no reason to think that this will not be a massive hit, and look for it to be possibly the highest grossing film of the entire year.

Joker: Folie à Deux will release in theaters on October 4th. Stay tuned for more from CinemaCon all week long here at BC.

