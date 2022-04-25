CinemaCon 2022: Sony Announces New Ghostbusters Film

CinemaCon 2022 kicks off with Sony tonight, and they just dropped a bombshell: another Ghostbusters film is coming. Nothing else is known as they did not elaborate, but one would imagine that it will pick up from where Afterlife left off. Who will be back, who won't, release dates, director…? We know nothing. All we know is this… the Ghostbusters are coming back again.

Ghostbusters: The Next Generation

I loved Afterlife, so I welcome more Ghostbusters, but I am hoping we do not get the old guard back again. Stick with the new Ghostbusters and build off the strong start of the last film. Make sure to keep it locked here for all of the big news coming out of CinemaCon all this week.