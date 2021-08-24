CinemaCon: Sony Presentation Gives First-Look of Uncarted & More

CinemaCon 2021 kicked off today with a presentation from Sony Pictures. For those of you who joined me for my live blog, thank you very much. We'll be liveblogging all of the presentations this week, so be sure to watch this space for more fun. For the Sony presentation, we had an inkling that there might be a screening attached to this presentation. The first hint was the fact that they had popcorn and a bottle of water waiting for us. In previous years, that usually meant that we had some sort of long-form screening. I was leaning more toward thirty minutes of something, but we'll get to that in a moment.

We had a lot of thanking and talking about the preservation of the industry, which makes sense. The vibe in the room was interesting compared to previous years, and Sony came out swinging as far as placating to theater owners. There was a lot of theatrical exclusivity talking and committing to the theatrical experience. It means that Universal and Warner Bros. are going to be interesting, considering how they put so many things on VOD. Then we got a sizzle reel.

Those of you looking for Resident Evil news, they did not show or talk about that at all. There was more Venom: Let There Be Carnage footage, but it was all stuff we've seen before. We got a logo for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, which seems to be the title right now. Then we got some new stuff. We got a look at Uncharted, a movie that has been in development for about half a lifetime. It was a little hard to tell what the vibe of the movie is going to be. We see Nathan fall out of the plane and some quipping. The logo looks pretty good, but there wasn't much about the story. We heard Sully say, "I'm offering you the opportunity to discover things you've only read about." It's far too early to make a call about this one.

Another big movie that Sony showed off new footage for is Morbius. While that first trailer that came out a year ago really focused on the lead-up to Morbius becoming the Living Vampire, this new footage focused a lot more on the monster himself. We see the monster version of Morbius and full-on shots of the vampire's face. We see him fighting with some bullet time elements. Honestly, the footage looked a little goofy, but not in a bad way. It's still unclear what kind of tone this is going to set. We got some footage from Denzel Washington's new movie A Journal for Jordan and some footage from the adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing, which is a New York Times bestseller.

The most surprising footage, for me, was the first look at Bullet Train. This is a new film by David Leitch, and we mostly saw footage of Brad Pitt putting on quite the performance of someone who just does not give a shit and Bad Bunny just beating the crap out of each other. It was a lot of fun, and the tone was really something that could be one of the breakout movies of 2022. This is one that just shot to the top of my best "most anticipated" list of 2022.

They made some cracks the leak and gave us the world premiere of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, which they dropped either as we were watching at the convention or right after. Then it seemed like Sony was moving on with the presentation with Ivan and Jason Reitman coming out to talk Ghostbusters: Afterlife. If you were following our live blog, we kind of got taken by surprise by the announcement that they were screening the entire movie. At the end of the film, we got notice that we could post reactions on social media.

#GhostbustersAfterlife was really great. As someone who wasn't a massive of #Ghostbusters I had so much fun even without understanding the references. A ton of heart with a great cast. New and old fans are going to love it. Stay through the credits! #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/Gc3oySIXOa — K⁤­ａ​‌‌i​‍­ｔ​‍­l‍⁡y​⁠⁠n​‌‌ ​‍⁣Βоｏｔｈ✈ #CinemaCon (@katiesmovies) August 24, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The Sony presentation is one of many to come this week so keep an eye on Bleeding Cool for more liveblogs from CinemaCon, including MGM/UA and Warner Bros.