Posted in: Movies | Tagged: cinemacon, Crunchyroll

CinemaCon: State of the Industry And Crunchyroll Liveblog

Time for the liveblog of the State of the Industry and Crunchyroll presentation at CinemaCon. They are a surprise entrant here; what will we learn?

Article Summary Dive into CinemaCon 2024's kickoff with Crunchyroll's surprise entry.

Explore industry shifts post-pandemic and the unwavering faith in theaters.

Hear about anime's rising big-screen presence and subtitle acceptance.

Get the scoop on absentees like MGM and Sony at CinemaCon's start.

CinemaCon is upon us once again. Every year, NATO [not that NATO], the National Association of Theater Owners gather in Las Vegas to look ahead to the rest of the year. Ever since the pandemic, the vibes of CinemaCon have shifted considerably and, in many ways, it still feels like the industry is recovering and leveling out from a shift that will be felt for generations to come. However, the people here very much still believe in the theatrical experience and studios come to show off their slate of new releases to get people hyped up for the new year. Sometimes that just means some trailers, sometimes that means entire movies, and sometimes it means we get confirmations that new movies are in the works. These presentations are usually pretty massive and cannot be found anywhere online so we here at Bleeding Cool like to provide you the chance to attend CinemaCon without having to deal with Las Vegas with liveblogs of the presentation for you to follow along with. Today, the first presentation is State of the Industry and Crunchyroll.

The convention actually started last night with a screening of The Fall Guy, but there are some major studios missing from the lineup this year including MGM and Sony. However, when the State of the Industry schedule dropped and we saw the Sony and Crunchyroll logo, everyone was a little confused. This wasn't who we usually saw in this particular room and it's a fascinating choice to kick off the convention. Anime has only continued to grow from when this writer was reading manga on the floor of Barnes and Noble's when she was a teenager [that was a self burn] and with people becoming more and more willing to actually give subtitles a chance [double yay] there is absolutely a large screen audience for anime. Follow along with our liveblog to see how the movie theater industry is going and finding out what Crunchyroll is bringing to the table.

CinemaCon 2024 State of the Industry & Crunchyroll Liveblog

Liveblog will load below after about 20 seconds

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!