Posted in: A24, Exclusive, Interview, Movies | Tagged: a24, civil war, exclusive, interview, Jojo T. Gibbs

Civil War: Jojo T. Gibbs on Garland Film's "Different Perspectives"

Jojo T. Gibbs (DogMan) spoke to Bleeding Cool about her upcoming film A24's Civil War and Alex Garland's social commentary.

Article Summary Jojo T. Gibbs discusses A24's Civil War and its social commentary.

The film documents journalists in an escalating US civil conflict.

Kirsten Dunst stars, highlighting the film's interpretive nature.

Civil War, A24's costliest project, debuts on April 12th.

Jojo T. Gibbs always looks to challenge social norms, whether in comedy or her more serious work. While promoting her film in Luc Besson's DogMan, Gibbs spoke to Bleeding Cool about A24's upcoming Civil War from writer-director Alex Garland (Annihilation, Ex Machina). The dystopian drama is set in America as a team of journalists travel across the United States during a rapidly escalating multiparty Second American Civil War that has engulfed the entire nation. The film documents the journalists struggling to survive during a time when the U.S. government has become a dystopian dictatorship and partisan extremist militias regularly commit war crimes.

Jojo T. Gibbs on Alex Garland's Commentary in Civil War

When it comes to how the film reflects parallels the current political unrest and its far-reaching commentary, "Damn, you just went deep with it. Let me think. Social commentary is so necessary to keep the conversations going in the communities in our world," Gibbs said. "It helps with accountability. It gives us different perspectives. It makes us think about the possibilities of our actions and the consequences of our choices as a world and a country. Art is subjective, and you should create art to continue conversations. What I love about 'Civil War' the most is that I think it'll start a conversation."

Garland's Civil War is A24's most expensive project to date, with a $55 million budget. The film's star, Kirsten Dunst, offers a blunt assessment, telling Variety, "The whole movie is open to interpretation. For me, there were things I just accepted that were unexplained. It allows the audience to fill in their own feelings about what they're watching." The film, which also stars Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Nick Offerman, comes to theaters on April 12th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!