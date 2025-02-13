Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Clayface, dc studios, james gunn, Mike Flanagan

Clayface: Jeff Wadlow, James Watkins Among Candidates To Direct

Jeff Wadlow and Jeff Watkins are reportedly among the possible candidates to direct the upcoming Clayface film.

Article Summary Clayface film seeks director; Jeff Wadlow and James Watkins are candidates for the role.

Set for a September 11, 2026 release, Clayface emerges as an unexpected DC project.

Mike Flanagan penned the script, fueling anticipation as a horror-infused narrative.

Rumors of Clayface in The Batman Part II are debunked by filmmaker James Gunn.

Clayface was the DC project no one saw coming, and it seems the idea that the film was much further along in development than anyone thought continues to be true. It snagged a fall 2026 release date, so if this movie is going to happen, they need to get it off of the ground sooner rather than later, and things are moving forward behind the scenes. We still don't have anything confirmed in terms of casting or story aside from debunked rumors and deleted tweets, but we do have two names now that have popped up as directors. According to Deadline, Jeff Wadlow, who directed Truth or Dare, and James Watkins, who directed Speak No Evil, are some of the possibilities. Sources are also saying that casting has started, but the director will be part of the final casting process. Considering that Mike Flanagan, who was never in the running to direct, wrote the script, it isn't surprising that they are turning to a horror director for this project as well. It's still a buckwild choice, but weirder movies have worked.

Ckayface Came Out Of Nowhere

We just found out that a Clayface movie was reportedly in development with a script by Mike Flanagan, and the early reports said that the project was set to start shooting this year. We don't have any other information about the film, but Flanagan has mentioned Clayface as a possible project he'd like to do. In a now-deleted tweet from 2021, Flanagan said, "Well I've wanted to do a Superman movie since I was a kid, but I would also be really keen to do a standalone Clayface movie as a horror/thriller/tragedy." We don't have a director, star, or any other information about the project yet, but things must be moving along behind the scenes because Warner Bros. has given the film a September 11, 2026 release date. The studio has had a lot of success in early September as recently as this year with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Early reports were saying that Clayface would have some sort of heavy role to play in The Batman Part II, but Gunn did what he did best and shut that down on social media. He replied to a fan asking if a post about Clayface and Scarecrow having roles in The Batman Part II was true, and he denied it, saying, "Firstly, no. Secondly, couldn't be the case as there hasn't been a first draft of a script." Initially, it seemed like the wording was a little vague, and he could be referring to a script for Clayface, but Gunn later clarified that the script for The Batman Part II was not finished.

