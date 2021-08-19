Clerks III: Lionsgate Releases First Look at Kevin Smith Sequel

They're older, wiser, and presumably still sick of your sh*t as Lionsgate released the first look at Kevin Smith's latest sequel, Clerks III, with three of the four main cast members in their Quick Stop Groceries uniforms. While the 1994 original film featured stars Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson as Dante and Randall, the 2006 sequel added Trevor Fehrman's Elias and Rosario Dawson's Becky. The new still features the four with Dawson in her Mooby's jacket in a nod to the second film.

The picture features Fehrman in neutral, not yet broken. O'Halloran clearly looks like he wasn't supposed to be there and is completely sick of your shit. Dawson is the only person actually smiling. Anderson looks like he's about to go off. Smith, who's directing the film, will reprise his role as Silent Bob. Also returning is Jason Mewes as Jay, who does all the talking on behalf of the pair. For the story of Clerks III, Smith evoked his own life experience as the starting point. "The film is predicated on the idea that Randal survives a heart attack, a massive heart attack, quite like I did, and then winds up, you know, deciding that he's wasted his life," he told Vanity Fair. "But before he dies, he wants to memorialize himself. He wants to make a movie. So our boys essentially wind up making Clerks."

Clerks III has the four back at the Quick Stop after following the events of the 2006 film where it was discovered Jay and Silent Bob had the funds to retire the convenience store under the condition that they're allowed to stay and become part owners. The Quick Stop originally burned down at the beginning of the film. The third film revisits the original locations of the 1994 film at Leonardo, New Jersey.