Colin Trevorrow Says Jurassic World Trilogy Will Conclude Franchise

We've had the pleasure of experiencing Jurassic Park films for nearly two decades, and after the upcoming sixth film, the franchise could be getting some sense of closure. Originally hitting theatres in 1993, Jurassic Park was a Steven Speilberg project on a budget of $63 million, going on to earn hit the massive billion-dollar achievement in the film's box office run. Jurassic Park was truly a monumental cinematic event, spawning two sequels, and years later, a revival through Jurassic World by Colin Trevorrow.

Jurassic World was another hit, earning over $1.5 billion, and a sequel that has helped pushed the second trilogy to nearly $3 billion before the third film is even ready for release. In a recent interview with EW, Trevorrow talked to the publication about the Netflix series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous before opening up about the upcoming sixth franchise film, Jurassic World: Dominion. The director divulged,



"When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached. But this trilogy is not that way. It's very much a serialized story. What was important for me was, when you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this. If kids who are born today are going to be presented with six Jurassic Park movies — you hope the parents will buy them the box set — you hope they are going to get to feel like they watch one long story."

Considering Jurassic Park is already considered to be a timeless franchise for its contribution to cinema, there's no doubt that people will continue to anticipate the next installment — and likely continue to enjoy the films for the foreseeable future. Are you excited to see the conclusion of Trevorrow's Jurassic World continuation?