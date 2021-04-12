X2 Wolverine's Claws, TV Memorabilia Up for Auction on ComicConnect

ComicConnect has some fascinating pieces of film and television history up for auction ending Monday, April 12. These pieces include Wolverine's claws from X2, Niki's straight jacket costume piece from the TV show Heroes, and an authentic piece of actual TV history – a street sign from Paramount's short-lived television company from the 1950s.

  • Wolverine's claws used by Hugh Jackman in X2: X-Men United (20th Century Fox, 2003): the auction ends on 04/12/2021 at 7:51 PM.

Forged of adamantium and virtually indestructible, Wolverine's retractable claws are the iconic weapons of one of the most popular characters in the Marvel Universe. Made of hard resin and painted to appear as a steel-like alloy, the eleven-inch claws are wielded with a unique metal handle allowing them to look like an extension of the body. The claws include a letter of authenticity from James Gawley, the maker of Wolverine's claws for the first three X-Men movies. Information on the LOA includes the exact scene in which the claws were used, unique markings, and confirmation that they were worn by Hugh Jackman.

  • Screen worn straitjacket by Ali Larter as Niki Sanders in Heroes (NBC Studios) 2006-2010: the auction ends on 04/12/2021 at 7:48 PM.

From NBC's hit superhero TV drama Heroes comes this screen used straitjacket, worn by Ali Larter's character Niki Sanders … This is a very cool prop from the show and is in very good condition, with production alterations including some cut fabric. The authentic straitjacket was manufactured by Monkey Dungeon and is size medium. Includes COA.

Porcelain/metal sign from Paramount's short-lived TV production company, which lasted from 1950 to 1959, ending with a controversial takeover of the DuMont network that aired its programming. This sign most likely hung in the Paramount studios parking lot, the back of the sign has the hand written notes 'Paramount – B/02 (Recording Unit) – R. H. Side'. The only similar signs I've come across are much smaller making this sign very rare as these generally did not make it out of the studio.

