Coming 2 America: Eddie Murphy Pitched Klumps Crossover

It's no secret Eddie Murphy has played enough characters over his long career to develop his own cinematic universe. If it weren't for budget constraints, one could have happened. While promoting his upcoming sequel Coming 2 America for Paramount and Amazon, the star appeared on CinemaBlend's Reelblend podcast to discuss what could have been crossing over into The Klumps originally introduced in his Nutty Professor remake in 1996.

Coming 2 America and Klumps Crossover Pitch

"There was a scene in this Coming 2 America we just did," Murphy said. "There was a scene where the Klumps… remember the circumcision scene? Originally, the Klumps kind of popped up in that scene. In the long run, it was too hard a left, and it would have been too expensive to do. So yeah, they were in this thing." The success of the Tom Shadyac film spawned a 2000 sequel in The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps that didn't fare as well as the original. The two films combined for $440 million globally at the box office, with the original outgrossing the sequel nearly $90 million. In the two films, Murphy played the main character Prof. Sherman Klump and played his counterpart Buddy Love, fitness guru Lance Perkins (based on Richard Simmons), and four of the five additional members of the Klump family.

In the original Coming to America (1988), which was directed by John Landis and written by Murphy, David Sheffield, and Barry W. Blaustein, Murphy and Arsenio Hall played multiple roles, which they reprise for the upcoming Amazon sequel. The new film has Craig Brewer taking over as director with Blaustein and Sheffield returning. Joining them to co-write are Justin Kanew and Kenya Barris. While the first film took Prince Akeem (Murphy) in search of a bride in America, the sequel has him returning in search of his long-lost son. Coming 2 America also stars Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, Garcelle Beauvais, James Earl Jones, John Amos, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Clint Smith, Paul Bates, Louie Anderson, Leslie Jones, and Tracy Morgan. The film streams on Prime Video on March 5.