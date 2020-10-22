Check Out The Demon That The Nun Replaced In The Conjuring 2

The Conjuring 2 almost didn't feature one of its most fearsome and iconic creatures. Director James Wan took to his Instagram account to post concept art and actual on set pics of an animatronic demon that was to terrorize the Warrens in the second film. It is a gnarly looking monster, a leftover design from an abandoned Castlevania film Wan was working on. After editing the film, though, he decided The Conjuring 2 needed to be more grounded and faith challenging for Lorraine. So, the demon was replaced by a nun character, and the rest, as they say, is history. Check out the awesome creature below.

The Conjuring 2 Was Better Without This, But Damn Is It Cool

"Here's my first design of the demonic entity haunting the family and Lorraine. Aaron Sims (concept designer) and myself took inspiration from our Dracula design for a movie I was attached to a long time ago called Castlevania. @justin.raleigh/Fractured FX built an awesome animatronic suit, and we were going to augment it with CGI wings."

"But alas, during editing, I deemed this beautifully designed/sculpted horned demon too out of left-field for the film," he continues. "It needed to be more grounded and personal — something that would take Lorraine's faith and try to test/corrupt it. I remember the real-life Lorraine Warren talking about her love and reverence for her nun friends, and a lightbulb went off — thus… the Demon Nun was born. So we went back and replaced all the Horned Demon with the Nun during additional photography."

I agree with his conclusion that while certainly amazing, this would have taken us right out of the movie. Even with their subject matter, the Conjuring films always seem based on reality and are scary because you can imagine the demon in your home. This big monster has its place in horror certainly, but I am not so sure in a Conjuring film is that place. Give it its own film James! Seeing as how The Nun is now a franchise all on its own, he made the right call.