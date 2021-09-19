Copshop Star Frank Grillo on Studio Changes, Director Joe Carnahan

Everything is not as it seems in the realm of Open Road Films and Briarcliff Entertainment's Copshop. Star Frank Grillo, who plays Teddy Murretto, a conman on the run from assassins and decides to hide in a small-town sheriff's office, provided perspective on why his friend and director Joe Carnahan, who he previously collaborated with on Boss Level (2021) and The Grey (2011), isn't exactly embracing the final cut of his film taking to Instagram to what happened via ThePlaylist.

Copshop Statement from Star Frank Grillo

"Although I support all films me and my partner [Joe Carnahan] make, I'm not very pleased [with] how my performance was cut," Grillo wrote in reference to the final cut of Copshop. "Without detail, I'll say I gave a much more 3-dimensional take that was very colorful and very well planned out. Needless to say, that's not what ended up in the film. As a result, I'm getting a bit beat up by critics. That makes me fucking mad. But there's not a thing I can do except smile and wave. I will say this…The cut my boy, brother, and partner [Joe Carnahan] made had my performance intact. Unfortunately, our cut was passed over for this cut. That's fine. It happens, 'Copshop' is a good movie and I'm very proud of what we did. But the day I take the brunt for someone else's bullshit will be the day I quit acting. I love what I do and put my soul into every role. So, when I read critics go at me for a character that was castrated by someone other than my director, I take great offense."

Written by Carnahan, Kurt McLeod, and Mark Williams, Copshop, which also stars Gerard Butler, Alexis Louder, and Toby Huss, is currently in theaters.