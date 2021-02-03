Trailer For Grillo/Willis Film Cosmic Sin Debuts, Out March 12th

Cosmic Sin is a new Sci-Fi film starring Frank Grillo and Bruce Willis teaming up 400 years in the future to eliminate a hostile alien threat after we begin colonizing other parts of the galaxy. The film also stars Brandon Thomas Lee, Corey Large, Perrey Reeves, CJ Perry, Lochlyn Munro, Costas Mandylor, and Adelaide Kane and is directed by Edward Drake. Featuring a bunch of "Bruce Willis is so OLD" jokes and some interesting visuals, you can watch the trailer for Cosmic Sin down below.

Cosmic Sin Synopsis

"Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo star in the new epic sci-fi adventure set in the year 2524, four hundred years after humans started colonizing the outer planets. Retired Military General James Ford (Willis) is called back into service after soldiers on a remote planet are attacked by a hostile alien fleet. The threat against the human race escalates into an inevitable interstellar war. General Ford teams up with General Eron Ryle (Grillo) and a team of elite soldiers in a race to stop the imminent attack before it is too late."

Nah. Don't get me wrong, I love me some Frank Grillo and a few of the others in this cast, but I just cannot with how small a budget this feels. You have these sweeping visuals of space and ships flying everywhere, and then the rooms are all poorly lit like someone forgot to pay the electric bill. That drives me absolutely nuts. I bet we are wrong about the invading forces, and it was our fault all along as well. Sigh. Maybe I am wrong; who knows. But nothing here grabbed me. If you disagree and think this is the next great sci-fi film, Cosmic Sin will be in select theaters, on digital, and on-demand on March 12th.