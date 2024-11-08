Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: D23 Brazil, Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Live Action Still Revealed At D23 Brazil This Afternoon

A new look at the live-action version of Stitch was revealed at D23 Brazil this afternoon. The film hits theaters on May 23rd, 2025.

Stitch took center stage at D23 Brazil this afternoon, as a new still from next year's live-action film was shown off. After first being shown off at D23 in California this past summer, this new look at the alien is even more adorable than the first. I don't know what it is about this version of Stitch, but I find him even more charming than the animated version. You can see the new photo below and start to guess what mischief he may be getting into.

Lilo & Stitch Live-Action Film In Summer 2025

The cast for the film includes Maia Kealoha (Lilo), Sydney Agudong (Nani), Kaipo Dudoit (David), Courtney B. Vance (Cobra Bubbles), Billy Magnussen (Agent Pleakley), Zach Galifianakis as Dr. Jumba and Tia Carrere as Mrs. Kekoa. Chris Sanders is back voicing Stitch. Dean Fleischer Camp handled directing duties. Here is the synopsis from the original animated film: A tale of a young girl's close encounter with the galaxy's most wanted extraterrestrial. Lilo is a lonely Hawaiian girl who adopts a small ugly "dog," whom she names Stitch. Stitch would be the perfect pet if he weren't in reality a genetic experiment who has escaped from an alien planet and crash-landed on Earth. Through her love, faith, and unwavering belief in ohana, the Hawaiian concept of family, Lilo helps unlock his heart and gives him the ability to care for someone else.

I wonder if Disney is going to go all out with the Elvis songs for the soundtrack to this one like they did the animated movie. That was such a big part of the DNA of the film, it is hard to imagine that they wouldn't. Maybe live-action Stitch is obsessed with Sabrina Carpenter instead, just to freshen things up a bit.

Lilo & Stitch will open in theaters on May 23rd, 2025.

