D23: First Looks At Zootopia 2, Moana 2, Pixar Display

Straight from the show floor at D23, we have first looks at Zootopia 2, Moana 2, Elio, and more. Tons more coming as well.

Article Summary Exclusive first glimpses of Zootopia 2 with Judy and Nick in a new city area, plus the official film logo reveal.

Moana 2 props on display, featuring Maui's hook and Moana's paddle in striking detail on the show floor.

Pixar's exhibition includes a look back at 30 years of Toy Story and character standees from their new film Elio.

Stay updated throughout the weekend with live blog coverage of Disney's Entertainment Showcase panel at D23.

D23 is underway out in California, and our own Kaitlyn Booth is walking the show floor like a boss sending us looks at everything Disney is showing off on the floor. Here, we have first looks at Zootopia 2, with Judy and Nick in what appears to be a new area of the city, as well as the logo for the film. Also on display from Moana 2 is Maui's hook and Moana's paddle, which look pretty cool sitting there. Pixar also has a big pavilion on the show floor, with a look at the history of the Toy Story franchise, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary if you can believe it. Finally, some really cool standees of the characters from their next film Elio are also on display. You can see it all below.

D23 happening All Weekend, Keep It Locked Here

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa is a one-of-a-kind, multi-day fan experience showcasing the very best in creative storytelling and innovation from across the worlds of Disney. D23 in 2024 has been reimagined to be more expansive and more immersive than ever before, with three packed days of showcases with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more.

Tonight is the big panel for everyone interested in what Disney will be releasing on Disney+ and in theaters for the next couple of years, as they present their big Entertainment Showcase panel, which Kaitlyn will be live-blogging for us. After a stellar showing from Marvel Studios at SDCC a couple of weeks back, who knows what we are in for tonight.

Keep it locked here all weekend long for all of the major news coming out of D23.

