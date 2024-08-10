Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: d23, gal gadot, Rachel Zegler, snow white

Snow White Has A New Trailer, Revealed At D23, Watch It Here

A new trailer and poster for the Disney live-action version of Snow White have been released at D23. The film is out March 21, 2025.

Article Summary Disney's live-action Snow White trailer and poster debut at D23, releasing March 21, 2025.

Stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White, Gal Gadot as Evil Queen, and is directed by Marc Webb.

Includes original songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, featuring beloved characters from the 1937 classic.

The anticipated remake aims for box office success, building on Disney's strong 2024 performance.

Snow White, the latest live-action remake from Disney, has a new trailer, which debuted at D23 tonight near the end of their big studio presentation. It stars Rachel Zegler as the title character, Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman, Colin Michael Carmichael, and Martin Klebba as Grumpy. The film is directed by Marc Webb, from a screenplay by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. It will include original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Snow White, The One That Started It All

"Disney's Snow White" is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. "Disney's Snow White" is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Here is the new poster for the film as well, one of the best for these live-action remakes they have done if you ask me.

Arguably, this is the big one, the live-action remake that is the most anticipated. Snow White is the film that started it all, the one that fans cry when they see images of, the one that people get giddy when they see the characters in the parks, the one that everyone has been waiting for. That trailer did more to sell me on it than anything else released for the film already. This should be monster at the box office, and coming off a spectacular 2024 so far, 2025 should be another home run for Disney as they begin to flex their muscles again.

Snow White releases in theaters on March 21st, 2025. Pretty much every single Disney fan walking around is excited about it.

