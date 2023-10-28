Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, live-action remake, snow white

Disney Releases A First Look At The Live-Action Remake Of Snow White

The live-action remake of Snow White got delayed a year yesterday, but Disney did release a first-look image from the film.

Article Summary Disney's live-action remake of Snow White was delayed from March 2024 to March 2025.

Despite the delay, a first-look image of the movie has been released.

The success of Disney's live-action remakes has varied widely in the past.

Snow White, directed by Marc Webb, is set to star Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

Even though there are rumblings that the SAG-AFTRA strike could end soon, that didn't stop Disney from shifting some big release dates yesterday. Two of the big ones that were moved were that Pixar's Elio and the live-action remake of Snow White were both being pushed back from their initial 2024 release dates to 2025 release dates. Elio is a little surprising, considering the first footage came out a while ago. However, with animated movies, they can release alpha footage that never actually makes it into the final film. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Frozen 2 both did this, but it's a little harder to show early or incomplete footage when it comes to live-action films. However, even though the film did get that delay, Disney decided to alleviate that by sharing a first-look image to go along with the announcement.

The Disney live-action remakes have been a massive mixed bag, with some doing gangbusters while others failing to find an audience. If you had asked us a year ago if The Little Mermaid would underperform at the box office, we would have looked at you like you had two heads, but here we are. Is Snow White going to be the next of the Disney live-action remakes that audiences reject, or will it do numbers the way Aladdin or The Lion King did? We have to wait until 2025 to find out.

Snow White, directed by Marc Webb, from a screenplay by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. It will include original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The film stars Rachel Zegler as the title character, Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman, Colin Michael Carmichael, and Martin Klebba as Grumpy. It will be released on March 21, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!