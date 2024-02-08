Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: dakota johnson, Madame Web

Dakota Johnson Didn't Think She'd Be A Superhero & A Madame Web Poster

Madame Web star Dakota Johnson says she never "thought that I would be in a superhero world." We also have a new international poster, and it's well done!

Article Summary Dakota Johnson shares her unexpected step into the superhero genre with Madame Web.

Johnson finds the idea of a powerful-minded young superhero intriguing and refreshing.

Madame Web aims for a grounded, real, and gritty take in the superhero universe.

A new international poster for Madame Web garners praise for its quality.

When Sony announced that they were making a film based on the Marvel character Madame Web in 2019, everyone was a little confused about why they chose that character, of all characters, to make a movie about. When Dakota Johnson was announced as the star, people were even more confused because the in-universe version of Cassandra Webb is an old woman, so pretty much everyone had no idea what we were getting into. We are now less than two weeks away from the release of the film, and it's still unclear exactly what we're getting into, but it turns out we aren't the only ones. Johnson recently explained to Total Film that she didn't think she would ever be in a superhero world, but she did like the idea of a "young woman whose mind was extremely powerful."

"I hadn't ever thought that I would be in a superhero world," Johnson explained. "But then when the script came along, I loved the idea of a superhero being a young woman whose mind was extremely powerful, and I liked the dynamic between her and these three young women; how they genuinely protect and support and care for each other. And so, it just seemed different to me and it was way more grounded and real and gritty. I just thought it was an interesting way to experience that world."

People keep bringing up the words "grounded," "real," and "gritty" with this film for some reason. We here at Bleeding Cool have been making fun of the horrendous character posters that have been coming out for Madame Web, but apparently, some of the international posters are actually halfway decent. This one that IMP Awards got their hands on might be among the best.

Madame Web: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

"Meanwhile, in another universe…" In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.

Madame Web, directed by SJ Clarkson, stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott. It will be released on February 14, 2024.

