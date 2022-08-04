David Zaslav Confirms Warner Bros. Is Going To Copy Marvel's Homework

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. Discovery decided that the best strategy was to light itself on fire and then act really surprised when everyone showed up and began to ask questions about the spectacle. It turns out that they were very much still on fire, or at least still smoking if we are being generous with the metaphor when they had their quarter two earnings call today. After dancing around the future going forward about DC movies after canceling Batgirl this week and canceling the Wonder Twins movie earlier this year, CEO David Zaslav was asked about the strategy for DC movies going forward. One of these strategies appears to be standing behind The Flash since he cited it as a movie that he had seen and was excited to see released. He also confirmed that Warner Bros. Discovery is working on a ten-year plan when it comes to DC and confirms that it's time to once again just copy Marvel's homework [transcript from The Wrap].

"You look at Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, these are brands that are known everywhere in the world," Zaslav said. "And the ability to drive those all over the world with great story is a big opportunity for us. We have done a reset. We've restructured the business. We're going to focus where there will be a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC. … It's very similar to the structure that Alan Horn and Bob Iger put together very effectively with Kevin Feige at Disney. We think that we could build a long-term, much stronger, sustainable growth business out of DC and as part of that, we're gonna focus on quality."

The last time Warner Bros. tried to copy Marvel Studios homework, we got the trainwreck that was the first part of the DC universe that did not work out at all. Zaslav has said that they are working on "protecting" DC above all else, and they will put out good movies before they put out anything else. Warner Bros. does not need to copy Marvel to make good movies, they need to just make good movies, and people will show up to support them. We already have a Marvel and what we don't need is another studio trying to do the same thing at double the speed. It isn't going to work out for anyone, and it's going to make you release bad movies. It happened once in the history of DC, and if Zaslav is so on focused on copying Marvel, then history will just repeat itself.

D-, David, see me after class.