Day Shift Promises Wild Vampire Action August 12th On Netflix

Day Shift had its segment of Netflix Geeked Week just now, and the behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the vampire action flick was wild. Featuring more practical effects than previously thought, the film is directed by J.J. Perry and stars Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist), Snoop Dogg (Bones), Scott Adkins (Accident Man), Meagan Good (Monster Hunter), Karla Souza (How to Get Away with Murder), Eric Lange (Narcos), Zion Broadnax (Holly Day), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society), Oliver Masucci (The Swarm), Steve Howey (Shameless), and C.S. Lee (Dexter). Check out the crazy behind-the-scenes footage below.

Day Shift Looks Like Bonkers Fun

"Day Shift stars Jamie Foxx as a hard-working, blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter. By day, he works a mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job, but this is simply a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international union of vampire hunters." Perry is best known for his work as a second-unit director and stunt coordinator for such action films as The Fate of the Furious, Bloodshot, and, most exciting of all, the John Wick series. So, you can expect more wild and crazy gun-fu than you can shake a stick at.

This one is a lock to be a huge hit, not only on Netflix proper but if they give it a limited theatrical release as well. There is very little coming to theaters in August, so there is room for them to really push this. From the contortionist work to the car chases, this looks like one of the most exciting action films that will release this summer period. Day Shift will hit Netflix on August 12th. Fingers crossed that this will also see the big screen as well.