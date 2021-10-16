DC FanDome Shows Off The First Concept Art for Batgirl

The Batgirl movie has had a hard time getting to the big screen, and that is saying something considering some of the DC projects that have really struggled over the years. It was going to be brought to the big screen by Joss Whedon before it was widely reported that he was a terrible person and promptly left the project. The movie picked up some new directors this year in the form of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and it will be the first DC project to make its debut on HBO Max. Back in July, it was announced that Leslie Grace of In The Heights fame had snagged the coveted role of Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl. We haven't heard anything about the movie since, but it isn't that surprising that DC decided to reveal some more about the production at DC FanDome. The movie is in pre-production so it makes sense that they would have something to show us. The movie is only in pre-production so there wasn't that much but we did get a piece of concept art.

We also got to hear from star Leslie Grace along with screenwriter Christina Hodson and the directors. They confirmed that Batgirl is going to have the cowl and she is going to have red hair which is something that fans were really pitching a fit about when Grace's casting was first announced. Grace confirmed that she is training hard and Hodson said that this movie is about Barbara Gordon "discovering Batgirl for the first time. She's getting to explore a duality that she has always had in her personality and a whole new side of her personality that is more daring and slightly less law-abiding side of her personality that we just get to have fun and play with." Adil El Arbi said that they asked Grace to train a lot, "we want the fights to be pretty realistic so that it feels more raw and more real and more relatable." We don't have a release date for Batgirl on HBO Max yet but it will be sometime in 2022.