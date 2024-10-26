Posted in: Movies, Sony, Venom | Tagged: film, sony pictures, venom, venom: the last dance

The Director of Venom: The Last Dance on the Idea of More Stories

The director of the Sony Pictures film Venom: The Last Dance explains that while this is the end of Venom, there are still stories to tell.

Article Summary Director Kelly Marcel confirms Venom's story ends with Venom: The Last Dance but hints at more symbiote tales.

Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock and Venom for their final film in the trilogy, facing a crucial decision.

Despite Venom's conclusion, the door remains open for future stories from the symbiote universe.

Venom movies have been box office successes, putting doubt on Sony focusing solely on Spider-Man.

Venom: The Last Dance (directed by Kelly Marcel) is highly anticipated as the final installment of a popular trilogy, concluding the story of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiotic alter-ego, Venom. However, the question on everyone's mind is: is this truly the end for Venom? Marcel addressed this question during a recent panel at New York Comic Con, stating that it is the end. But there's some glimmer of hope when it comes to the inclusion of symbiotes!

Marcel explains to Screen Rant, "This is the last Venom movie. We always saw this as three pictures and we wanted to tell Eddie and Venom's story in three movies. The arc closes here." The filmmaker then goes on to suggest that it's not necessarily the end for these characters, teasing, "but as you know there are lots of symbiotes stories in the comics."

It's definitely hard to imagine that Sony would choose to solely focus on Spider-Man moving forward after the success of Venom and having access to various Spider-Man characters. In fact, Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage have each grossed over $200 million domestically, along with strong international box office performances. Still, it's always nice to end a film series when it's perceived as a high-quality title and not when it's struggling to validate its repetitious presence.

Venom: The Last Dance Cast, Plot, and Release Date

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy, and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance was released on October 25, 2024.

