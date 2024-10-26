Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, jekyll and hyde, leigh whannell, Universal Pictures

Leigh Whannell on the Next Classic Horror Story He'd Like to Helm

Leigh Whannell reveals the classic horror story he'd like to explore with Universal Pictures after the release of Wolf Man.

After delivering two films under the Universal Pictures monster movie banner (the already-released The Invisible Man and the upcoming Wolf Man), it's only plausible to wonder what writer and director Leigh Whannell might want to create next. Now, the filmmaker is taking the time to reveal his ideal project, and as expected, it already sounds like a worthwhile story.

The Invisible Man and Wolf Man Director on His Next Ideal Genre Project

While speaking to Screen Rant at New York Comic Con, Whannell was asked about what monster movie he'd be interested in helming next, with the filmmaker sharing, "I've always thought Jekyll and Hyde. That book, when I was a kid, really creeped me out, the concept of it. Of all the monsters, that one used to really stay with me. There's something about the hero and the villain being the same person. I think it would be a really good modern version of Jekyll and Hyde." He then notes, "I don't know exactly what it would be."

Whannell's interest in adapting the classic tale comes as no surprise, given his knack for reinventing horror and thriller genres with a modern twist (as seen via The Invisible Man). Additionally, his previous directorial efforts for original projects like Upgrade have already been praised for offering an original approach to genre tales. So, considering Whannell's track record, a modern adaptation of Jekyll and Hyde could offer a compelling exploration of contemporary issues through the lens of horror.

While this is all just opinions and general interest, his enthusiasm for the story suggests that a Jekyll and Hyde adaptation could be a natural fit for his creative vision and the recent wave of Universal Pictures monster flicks. But all things considered, are you interested in the prospect of a Jekyll and Hyde film if Whannell was at the wheel? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

