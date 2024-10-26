Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: extraction, extraction 2, extraction 3, film, joe russo, netflix

Joe Russo Offers Suggests Extraction 3 Will Film Next Year

Extraction writer Joe Russo says that Extraction 3 is being written, with the film expected to go into production in 2025.

Article Summary Extraction writer Joe Russo confirms that Extraction 3 is currently being written.

Filming for Extraction 3 is expected to begin in 2025, according to Russo.

The Netflix franchise has been a huge hit, with a massive reception for the first two movies.

Fans eagerly await producer updates as the creative team crafts the next thrilling chapter.

Back in 2020, Netflix premiered the high-octane action-thriller Extraction, which boasted a substantial budget exceeding $65 million. While it's not always the easiest to decipher a film's threshold for success via streaming services, the film was reported to have quickly become a hit, streaming to over 99 million households within its first month—cementing its place as one of Netflix's most successful releases.

The excitement naturally prompted the release of a sequel in 2023, which received a warm reception from both audiences and critics. The positive feedback then led to the swift announcement of a third installment in the franchise via Netflix. However, since then, the only conversations about the film tend to be about its creative team waiting for everything to align. Now, the film's co-writer, Joe Russo (of the Russo brothers), is telling fans where things currently stand.

Joe Russo Says an Extraction 3 Script is Being Developed

While speaking to Collider, Russo admits that a script is actively being crafted, telling the publication, "We're in the middle of working on that story right now. Hard at work." He then goes on to add that it's even eyeing a specific production schedule, explaining, "We're hoping to go into production on it next year. It's definitely filming next year. I'm just being cagey because it's more fun."

The synopsis for Extraction 2: After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held. The film, directed by Sam Hargrave, stars Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, and Adam Bessa reprising their roles from the first film, with the addition of names like Tornike Gogrichiani, Tornike Bziava, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Daniel Bernhardt, Olga Kurylenko and Idris Elba. The first two installments are available to stream via Netflix.

