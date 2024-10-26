The Wolf Man Filmmaker on the Character's New Design

Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, leigh whannell, Universal Pictures, wolf man

The upcoming Wolf Man movie has been eagerly anticipated since its announcement in late 2014. After several creative changes, it's finally coming in 2025.

Directed by Leigh Whannell, known for his work on The Invisible Man, Wolf Man promises to bring a fresh take on the classic Universal Monsters tale centered on Blake, a devoted family man, who moves his wife Charlotte, who is consumed by her work, and their daughter Ginger from San Francisco to Oregon. The move follows Blake inheriting his childhood home, which had been left empty after his estranged father's mysterious disappearance and presumed death. Shortly after settling into the farmhouse, the family is attacked by a werewolf, resulting in Blake being clawed on the arm. They quickly barricade themselves inside the house, but Blake's transformation into a werewolf soon threatens the safety of Charlotte and Ginger.

Leigh Whannell Delves into the Wolf Man Character Design

At New York Comic Con, Whannell shared some fascinating insights into the film's development with Screen Rant, particularly regarding the design of the Wolf Man. He revealed, "[Makeup artist Arjen Tuiten] actually built, like, half of a barn, almost like something you would see [at NYCC] for sale. It was like a barn with hay on the ground and there's this creature lying there. It was like this big. And I was just staring at it for the first time, and I was like, 'That's it. It just looked perfect.' Do you know what? I never had any notes. I was like, 'That's it, that's what we should do.' It doesn't [happen often]. Usually in L.A., in Hollywood, it's like, 'Can we change this?' S–t, every screenplay I've written has just been absolutely inundated with notes. But when I saw the maquette, the model that Arian had made, I was like, 'There's no notes I can give you that would [improve this]' – I just was like, 'Just do this.'"

The film stars Christopher Abbott as Blake, the lead character who becomes a werewolf after falling victim to an ancient curse. Julia Garner plays his love interest, Charlotte, alongside Sam Jaeger, Matilda Firth, and Ben Prendergast.

Wolf Man is scheduled to be released by Universal Pictures on January 17, 2025.

