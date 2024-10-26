Posted in: Movies, Star Wars | Tagged: daisy ridley, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Star Wars: The Daisy Ridley Rey Film Loses Screenwriter Steven Knight

The Star Wars film, which will star Daisy Ridley as Rey and is directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, has reportedly lost screenwriter Steven Knight.

Article Summary Daisy Ridley returns as Rey in a new Star Wars film directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Screenwriter Steven Knight exits the project, reported by Puck News via Variety.

The film's previous 2026 release date might be uncertain following Knight's departure.

This is one of many Star Wars films in varying forms of development.

If anyone thought that Star Wars trying to make its return to the big screen was going to fix all of the behind-the-scenes drama, then you are sorely mistaken. There are a lot of projects at varying levels of development right now, but we've been getting teases about the film that will star Daisy Ridley as Rey and be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. People even thought the December 2026 release date for an Untitled Star Wars movie on the Disney release schedule would be going to this movie. However, it sounds like that might not be the case. According to Puck News (via Variety), the project has lost screenwriter Steven Knight. There doesn't appear to be a reason for Knight leaving the project, so people shouldn't drop to the worst conclusions before we hear anything, but considering Star Wars fans and their need to catastrophize, you know they're going to take this news and run with it.

The Many Star Wars Films In Development

Before January 2024, we would have said that Obaid-Chinoy seemed to be the furthest along in terms of development compared to the other Star Wars films that have been announced. However, with Jon Favreau joining the ranks and The Mandalorian & Grogu going into production this year, it's unclear where Ridley's return to the big screen falls on this suddenly hectic timeline. Dave Filoni is using his film as a final wrap to all of the television shows. So, all seasons need to be released before that can happen. James Mangold brought on a new writer for his film, which reportedly has a working title of Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, and it looks like his next project after A Complete Unknown. Taika Waititi has said he's in no rush to get this film off the ground and is still in the scripting phase. Shawn Levy is deep in Deadpool & Wolverine press rounds and Stranger Things.

There is still no release date for the film that stars Ridley, though people have some guesses, and you can bet people will speculate about this film for the next couple of years until we get some more solid details. Let's cool it on the sequel or trilogy talk first, though, and let Obaid-Chinoy make her Star Wars film without expecting to set up two more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!