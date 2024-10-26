Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, dead by daylight, film, horror, jason blum

Jason Blum on the Status of the Dead by Daylight Film

Jason Blum says that a script is being developed for Dead by Daylight, but they also don't have a specified timeline in mind.

Article Summary Jason Blum confirms script development for the Dead by Daylight film is underway.

There's no set timeline for the Dead by Daylight movie release, as script perfection is key.

Blumhouse and Atomic Monster bring expertise to Dead by Daylight's horror adaptation.

Fans should anticipate a detailed depiction of Dead by Daylight's iconic characters.

Blumhouse and James Wan's Atomic Monster are hard at work bringing the Dead by Daylight video game to the big screen; needless to say, fans eagerly await more details. Now, during New York Comic Con, Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum has revealed the project's current status, confirming that they are "working on the script" for the highly anticipated horror project.

While speaking to ComicBook.com about the film, Blum then went on to elaborate, "You know, we don't put movies in the calendar until we have the right script. It took 10 years to make Five Nights at Freddy's, and I think one of the reasons the movie worked is because we spent 10 years trying to get it right. I hope we get a script that we love. We're working on a script, but it could be five years, it could be 12 months. You just don't know. You can't make the movie until the script is right, and you don't know how long that'll take."

While we don't know much, the collaboration between Blumhouse and Wan's Atomic Monster suggests that the film is in capable hands, given their track record of successful horror adaptations. And fortunately, fans of the game can look forward to (potentially) seeing their favorite characters and terrifying scenarios brought to life on the big screen, but they may need to be patient as the creative team works to perfect the script.

Dead by Daylight Origin

Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical horror game developed by Behaviour Interactive, first released in 2016. The game pits one player, the killer, against four survivors in a deadly game of cat and mouse. The survivors' objective is to repair generators scattered throughout the map to power the exit gates and escape, while the killer uses various gruesome and cunning methods to hunt them down. The game boasts an assortment of original characters, its own ominous lore, and even the inclusion of several genre icons since its release — so this is a title that deserves plenty of care.

What are you most looking forward to with the cinematic adaption of Dead by Daylight?

